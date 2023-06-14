Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin on Wednesday removed a product liability lawsuit against Haier US Appliance Solutions d/b/a GE Appliances, Whirlpool and other defendants to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by the Law Offices of Mezzanotte Hasson & Sichok on behalf of First Liberty Insurance, pursues subrogation claims over fire damage allegedly caused by a defective Kenmore microwave. The case is 2:23-cv-02268, First Liberty Insurance Corp. v. Haier US Appliance Solutions Inc. et al.

Technology

June 14, 2023, 1:07 PM

Plaintiffs

The First Liberty Insurance Corporation A/S/O Rodney And Jodi Wooten

defendants

Samsung Electronics America, Inc.

GE Appliances

Haier US Appliance Solutions, Inc.

defendant counsels

Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims