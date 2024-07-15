The Finest Trial Lawyer I Have Ever Known: Noted Miami Attor...

News From Law.com

Storied Miami criminal defense attorney Neal R. Sonnett has died. The 81-year-old was celebrated as one of the finest criminal defense attorneys of his generation. Born in Brooklyn in 1942, Sonnett had been practicing law in South Florida since graduating from the University of Miami School of Law in 1967. As his career progressed, he garnered national recognition. His reputation grew, as did admiration from attorneys not just in South Florida but across the nation.

Florida

July 15, 2024, 4:54 PM