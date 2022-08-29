News From Law.com

A former Big Law attorney has died while awaiting trial in U.S. District Court in Newark, New Jersey, on charges of stealing nearly $9 million in COVID-19 aid. Jae H. Choi's indictment was dismissed Aug. 25 due to the death of the defendant, but authorities weren't discussing how he died. Prosecutors said Choi obtained $8.97 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans by fabricating the existence of hundreds of employees, manipulating bank and tax records and falsifying a driver's license.

Government

August 29, 2022, 4:28 PM