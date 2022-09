News From Law.com

VirnetX's $576 million judgment against Apple over secure communications technology sounded likely to be vacated, judging from arguments Thursday at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit. The problem for VirnetX is the Patent Trial and Appeal Board has invalidated its two asserted patents. Federal Circuit judges probed repeatedly into the consequences of a decision affirming the PTAB.

Technology

September 09, 2022, 11:58 AM