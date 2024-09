News From Law.com

Earlier this week, the U.S. Federal Reserve announced an aggressive interest rate cut, boosting general optimism throughout the markets. But how will that rate cut affect South Florida's biggest economic driver, real estate? While some experts in the sector are also showing optimism, there's also a sense that more needs to happen in order to bring more balance to the real estate market.

Real Estate

September 20, 2024, 12:18 PM