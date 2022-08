News From Law.com

Endo's Chapter 11 bankruptcy petition has the support of attorneys general in 34 states and thousands of cities and counties suing the drug manufacturer over the opioid crisis. Seven states helped negotiate a deal where Endo would go through a "stalking horse bid" to sell its assets. The sale would fund a $550 million trust for opioid claimants over the next decade, which includes $450 million for governments. The first hearing is Thursday.

August 17, 2022, 7:30 PM