The Fabuloso Class Action Is Gaining Momentum—But This Law...

News From Law.com

New class action filings over a contaminated disinfectant might be gaining traction in New York, but a Miami litigator is taking a wait-and-see approach. "Unless a consumer sustained a very severe and significant injury that was clearly caused by the product, we would not wish to provide representation," said litigator Edward Blumberg, a partner at Deutsch Blumberg & Caballero. Blumberg is referring to the first of what could be multiple class action lawsuits involving last week's recall of about 4.9 million bottles of Fabuloso multipurpose cleaners, recalled over possible bacterial contamination.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

February 13, 2023, 2:26 PM