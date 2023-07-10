New Suit - Theft of Funds & Trade Secrets

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart filed a lawsuit alleging theft of funds and trade secrets Monday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court on behalf of FabricShield. The suit targets Rene Schleicher Co., Rene's Fabric Armor, Rene T. Schleicher, cofounder of FabricShield and spouse of cofounder Scott B. Schleicher, and her son Matthew D. Schleicher. The suit accuses Rene Schleicher of misappropriating FabricShield funds, refusing to surrender certain proprietary credentials and diverting referrals to her competing venture Fabric Armor. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02630, The Fabricshield, LLC v. Rene Schleicher Co. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 10, 2023, 5:28 PM

Plaintiffs

The Fabricshield, LLC

Plaintiffs

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

defendants

Matthew D. Schleicher

Rene Schleicher Co.

Rene T. Schleicher

Rene's Fabric Armor

nature of claim: 880/