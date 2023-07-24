The Evolving Role of Big Law Leadership | Law.com Radar

News From Law.com

Three years since pandemic lockdowns and fully remote work, law firms have returned—on most weekdays—to offices. But their leaders have changed. Their jobs have changed. A faster pace. More laterals coming and going. More mobile clients. Global political and domestic social happenings that require public positions. Hybrid work. Remote work. Artificial intelligence. Firm chairs and managing partners are facing new demands from challenges and events in the last few years.

July 24, 2023, 5:00 AM

