The Ethics Trial of Judge Christian Coomer: Experts and Witn...

News From Law.com

As the ethics hearing of suspended Georgia Court of Appeals Judge Christian Coomer continued into its third day, campaign finance and legal ethics experts testified to alleged inappropriate allocations of campaign funds and a fiduciary-duty breach, in violation of professional conduct rules. Midway through the fourth day of the Judicial Qualifications Commission hearing on Thursday, a Cedartown attorney and Cartersville mortgage loan officer also took to the stand to testify about some of Coomer's financial decisions that contributed to his ethics charges.

Georgia

October 20, 2022, 3:34 PM