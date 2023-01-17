New Suit - ERISA

Epstein Becker & Green filed an interpleader complaint Tuesday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of the Estee Lauder Companies 401(k) Savings Plan. The court action, which names Timm Freeman, Courtney E. Johnston and Gear Vaughan Johnston-Freeman, seeks to determine the proper beneficiaries of an ERISA retirement savings account. Counsel have not yet appeared for the claimants. The case is 1:23-cv-00405, The Estee Lauder Companies 401(k) Savings Plan v. Johnston et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 17, 2023, 4:32 PM