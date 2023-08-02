New Suit - Insurance

Arch Capital Group and its vice president Brian McMahon were hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Monday in South Carolina District Court. The court action, over a disputed million dollar judgment for an underlying wrongful death action, was brought by the McLeod Law Group on behalf of the Estate of Zerihun Wolde, as assignee of Lacks Beach Service. The suit contends that the defendants failed to properly defend and indemnify family-owned beach services provider Lacks Beach. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-03710, The Estate of Zerihun Wolde et al v. Arch Specialty Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

August 02, 2023, 11:24 AM

Plaintiffs

Lacks Beach Service

The Estate of Zerihun Wolde

Plaintiffs

Mcleod Law Group LLC

Smith Robinson Holler Dubose And Morgan (sum)

defendants

Arch Insurance Company

Arch Insurance Group Inc

Arch Specialty Insurance Company

Brian McMahon

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute