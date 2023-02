Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Womble Bond Dickinson on Monday removed a civil rights lawsuit against officers at the Craven County Detention Center to North Carolina Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Osborn Gambale Beckley & Budd on behalf of the estate of Travis Terrell Morris, who was allegedly left unsupervised in a cell and died from a drug-related seizure. The case is 4:23-cv-00039, Estate of Travis Terrell Morris v. Hughes et al.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

February 27, 2023, 6:02 PM