Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Wicker Smith O'Hara McCoy & Ford on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against Roly's Trucking Inc. and other defendants to Florida Middle District Court. The complaint, for wrongful death claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Brooks, LeBoeuf, Foster, Gwartney & Hobbs on behalf of the Estate of Thomas Coleman McAuley. The case is 3:22-cv-00939, The Estate Of Thomas Coleman Mcauley, by and through A. Brooke Mcauley Conlan, Personal Representative v. Roly's Trucking, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

August 30, 2022, 6:07 PM