New Suit

US Bank was hit with a lawsuit on Friday in Connecticut District Court seeking to recover $10 million in death benefits paid to US Bank under two stranger-originated life insurance policies (STOLI). The suit, brought by Cozen O'Connor and Melick & Porter on behalf of the estate of Russell Mechling, argues that the policies are illegal under Wisconsin law and that the estate is entitled to the proceeds. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00025, Estate of Russell Mechling v. U.S. Bank N.A.