Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Wilson Elser on Friday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against Genesee Valley Presbyterian Nursing Center d/b/a Kirkhaven to New York Western District Court. The complaint was filed by Napoli Shkolnik PLLC on behalf of the Estate of Roy Truman, who died after contracting COVID-19 allegedly due to the defendant's negligence. The case is 6:23-cv-06161, The Estate Of Roy Truman v. Genesee Valley Presbyterian Nursing Center et al.

Health Care

March 18, 2023, 10:44 AM

Plaintiffs

The Estate Of Roy Truman

defendants

ABC Corporation

ABC Partnership

Genesee Valley Presbyterian Nursing Center

defendant counsels

Wilson Elser

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims