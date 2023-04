Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Burr & Forman on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Truist Bank, PNC Bank and Renasant Bank to Alabama Northern District Court. The suit, filed by attorney Donald A. Chapman on behalf of the estate of Rebecca B. Biggerstaff, accuses the defendants of refusing to honor the decedent's certificates of deposit. The case is 5:23-cv-00493, Estate of Rebecca B. Biggerstaff v. Truist Bank et al.

Banking & Financial Services

April 14, 2023, 8:24 PM

Plaintiffs

The Estate of Rebecca B. Biggerstaff

Plaintiffs

Albany Legal Building

defendants

PNC Bank

Truist Bank

Renasant Bank

defendant counsels

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings

Jones Walker

Burr & Forman

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract