Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Wilson Elser on Thursday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Pines at Poughkeepsie Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation to New York Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Napoli Shkolnik PLLC on behalf of the Estate of Nancy Jarvis, contends that the nursing facility failed to adequately implement safety measures to protect residents from the COVID-19 virus. The case is 1:23-cv-02274, The Estate of Nancy Jarvis, by her Proposed Administrator, Linda Brady v. The Pines at Poughkeepsie Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation et al.

Health Care

March 17, 2023, 11:19 AM

Plaintiffs

The Estate of Nancy Jarvis, by her Proposed Administrator, Linda Brady

defendants

1-20 ABC Corporation

ABC Partnership

The Pines at Poughkeepsie Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation

defendant counsels

Wilson Elser

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims