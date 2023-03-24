Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Wilson Elser on Thursday removed a wrongful death and nursing home malpractice lawsuit against Cabrini of Westchester and St. Cabrini Nursing Home to New York Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by Napoli Shkolnik PLLC on behalf of the Estate of Michael Cruise. The suit contends that the defendants were negligent in caring for Cruise, who contracted COVID-19 while at the nursing home facility and died. The case is 7:23-cv-02462, The Estate of Michael Cruise v. Cabrini of Westchester et al.

Health Care

March 24, 2023, 5:55 AM

Plaintiffs

The Estate of Michael Cruise

defendants

Cabrini of Westchester

St. Cabrini Nursing Home

defendant counsels

Wilson Elser

nature of claim: 362/for medical malpractice claims