Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Goldberg Segalla on Friday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against Dadee Manufacturing, Mack Trucks LLC and other defendants to New Jersey District Court. The suit was filed by Eichen Crutchlow Zaslow on behalf of the estate of Kenneth J. Buratti, who was allegedly crushed to death by a defective hydraulic scorpion arm. The case is 2:23-cv-01102, Estate of Kenneth J. Buratti v. Dadee Manufacturing et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

February 24, 2023, 4:38 PM