Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Hall Booth Smith on Thursday removed a wrongful death and nursing home malpractice lawsuit against St. Johnland Nursing Center Inc. and other defendants to New York Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by Napoli Shkolnik PLLC on behalf of the Estate of Anna Russell. The suit contends that the defendants were negligent in caring for Russell, who contracted COVID-19 while at the nursing home facility and died. The case is 2:23-cv-02274, The Estate Of Anna Russell, by her Proposed Administrator, Angela Russell v. ST Johnland Nursing Center, Inc et al.

Health Care

March 24, 2023, 6:13 AM

Plaintiffs

The Estate Of Anna Russell, by her Proposed Administrator, Angela Russell

defendants

ABC Corporation

ABC Partnership

ST Johnland Nursing Center, Inc

defendant counsels

Hall Booth Smith

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims