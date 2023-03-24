Counsel at Hall Booth Smith on Thursday removed a wrongful death and nursing home malpractice lawsuit against St. Johnland Nursing Center Inc. and other defendants to New York Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by Napoli Shkolnik PLLC on behalf of the Estate of Anna Russell. The suit contends that the defendants were negligent in caring for Russell, who contracted COVID-19 while at the nursing home facility and died. The case is 2:23-cv-02274, The Estate Of Anna Russell, by her Proposed Administrator, Angela Russell v. ST Johnland Nursing Center, Inc et al.
Health Care
March 24, 2023, 6:13 AM