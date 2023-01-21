Who Got The Work

Matthew J. Hegarty of Hall & Evans has entered an appearance for Weld County Board of County Commissioners and Weld County Sheriff Steve Reams in a pending wrongful death lawsuit. The action, filed Dec. 6 in Colorado District Court by Holland Holland Edwards & Grossman, arises from the 2021 death of an inmate in Weld County Jail. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge N. Reid Neureiter, is 1:22-cv-03143, The Estate of Amy Lynn Cross et al v. Turn Key Health Clinics, LLC et al.

Colorado

January 21, 2023, 12:36 PM