News From Law.com

Sheppard Mullin New York attorneys Robert S. Friedman, Joshua Schlenger and Meghan M. Stuer and Zeisler & Zeisler Connecticut attorney James M. Moriarty secured a win for Presidio Networked Solutions, the defendant in a trade secrets and noncompete case filed in the U.S. District Court of Connecticut.

Technology

January 31, 2023, 5:10 PM