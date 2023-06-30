The End of Affirmative Action Warrants More Collaboration Be...

News From Law.com

On Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled race-conscious admissions programs at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina unconstitutional, marking the end of roughly six decades of affirmative action in college admissions. The ruling was widely condemned by large law firms, corporate counsel and law schools, with many vowing to work more collaboratively to make up for opportunities lost by the end of race-conscious admissions. In statements to The American Lawyer, diversity, equity and inclusion leaders reaffirmed their organizations' commitment to increasing diversity and proposed new ideas and more collaboration between key stakeholders.

Legal Services - Large Law

June 30, 2023, 5:00 AM

nature of claim: /