Following the sudden and untimely death of JoAnne Epps, who had been serving as Temple University's acting president since April—and had served as dean of Temple University's Beasley School of Law from July 1, 2008, to June 30, 2016—law deans across the country paid tribute to her legacy.

September 20, 2023, 1:07 PM

