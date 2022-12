Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Morrison Cohen on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against BizConnect Inc. and other defendants to New Jersey District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid invoices under a data distribution agreement, was filed by Tenaglia & Hunt on behalf of Dun & Bradstreet. The case is 2:22-cv-06896, Dun & Bradstreet Corp. v. BizConnect Inc. et al.

Business Services

November 30, 2022, 7:26 PM