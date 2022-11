New Suit

W.R. Berkley was hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Friday in New York Southern District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Anderson Kill on behalf of the Doe Fund Inc., seeks a declaration that Berkley has a duty to defend and indemnify the plaintiff in an underlying lawsuit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-09852, The Doe Fund, Inc. v. Berkley Insurance Company.

Insurance

November 18, 2022, 3:17 PM