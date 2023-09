The Dissent Is Clearly Wrong: 9th Circuit Judges Split on Di...

News From Law.com

A majority opinion from a federal appeals court devotes quite a bit of real estate to pushing back against a dissenting judge's critiques in a ruling over a digital nomad's standing in a trademark dispute with Impossible Foods Inc. In a 20-page dissent, Trump-appointee Judge Lawrence VanDyke said the majority's ruling "reconceptualizes specific jurisdiction as a kind of backward-looking 'general jurisdiction lite'" and "pushes our precedent in a new and troubling direction."

September 12, 2023, 7:27 PM

