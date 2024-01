News From Law.com

When hot-button issues lead to lawsuits in New York and neighboring areas, there's a good chance that they are the work of one little-known law firm in New Jersey. Murray-Nolan Berutti has built a practice representing clients who resisted wearing face masks and receiving vaccines during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

New Jersey

January 18, 2024, 10:18 AM

nature of claim: /