In 2023, 8 law firms across the globe reported that they had suffered data breaches at the hands of ransomware gangs. While some contained the leaks swiftly, others found themselves losing terabytes of sensitive client and firm financial data to bad actors. These events led to rdemands for large ransom payments, along with class-action lawsuits from clients whose data was exposed.

December 21, 2023, 1:59 PM

