A midyear analysis of judicial appointments and contested election outcomes in 2024 conducted by the Daily Report has revealed that minorities with sights on becoming a judge continue to be less likely than white counterparts to rise to the bench in Georgia. Compared with white counterparts, minority candidates have been seven times less likely to be gubernatorially appointed and four and a half times less likely to be elected judge this year.

Georgia

July 15, 2024, 5:00 AM