Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Butler Weihmuller Katz Craig on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Ohio Security Insurance to Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Timothy E. Hoerman Ltd. on behalf of Custom Boxes Inc., pursues business interruption claims on the grounds that a power surge allegedly rendered the plaintiff's commercial printing press inoperable. The case is 1:23-cv-03436, Custom Boxes Inc. v. Ohio Security Insurance Co.

Insurance

May 31, 2023, 7:16 PM

Plaintiffs

The Custom Boxes, Inc.

defendants

Ohio Security Insurance Company, a division of Liberty Mutual Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Butler Weihmuller Katz Craig

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute