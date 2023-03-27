New Suit - Trademark

Howard & Howard filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Monday in Michigan Eastern District Court on behalf of the Custard Hut Franchise, an ice cream and frozen custard restaurant. The complaint takes aim at Jamal Jawad and Karim Kadouh, who allegedly use the Custard Hut’s mark, restaurant design and menu design to sell competing products. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-10706, The Custard Hut Franchise LLC v. Jawad et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

March 27, 2023, 12:02 PM

Plaintiffs

The Custard Hut Franchise LLC

Howard & Howard

defendants

Jamal Jawad

Karim Kadouh

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims