Howard & Howard filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Monday in Michigan Eastern District Court on behalf of the Custard Hut Franchise, an ice cream and frozen custard restaurant. The complaint takes aim at Jamal Jawad and Karim Kadouh, who allegedly use the Custard Hut’s mark, restaurant design and menu design to sell competing products. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-10706, The Custard Hut Franchise LLC v. Jawad et al.
Food, Beverage & Tobacco
March 27, 2023, 12:02 PM