The Current State of Employment Law and Alternative Dispute ...

Employment law is an ever-changing field, with state and federal laws and case decisions constantly in flux. The recent spate of COVID-19 cases is but one example. That's one reason alternate dispute resolution (ADR) is an attractive option for employment law cases. We polled three employment law neutrals from three different states (Georgia, North Carolina and Tennessee) about their ADR work and the current trends in employment law and ADR. Read on for their insights.

Georgia

October 06, 2023, 8:00 AM

