The Curious Case of a Long-Missing Charles White Drawing | L...

News From Law.com

Today's Am Law Litigation Daily dives into an ownership dispute over an ink drawing by artist Charles White, one of the most important Black artists of the 20th Century, long missing from the collection of Howard University. U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman in Manhattan last week found "the balance of the equities tips ever so slightly" to the school in a case against a North Carolina couple who received the drawing as a gift from a family friend in the 1970s.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

October 26, 2022, 7:30 AM