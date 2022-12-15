The Cure Really Has Become the Disease: Why Lawyers Love Ant...

News From Law.com

Anti-SLAPP, or anti-strategic lawsuits against public participation laws, are meant to protect First Amendment rights by allowing the quick dismissal of such claims and the award of costs and attorney fees to prevailing parties. The often-broad language of these statutes has inspired jurists across the country to leverage anti-SLAPP motions when defending against a variety of lawsuits filed against them, including matters of attorney discipline. But whether anti-SLAPP statutes have become lawyers' best line of defense depends on who's asked.

California

December 15, 2022, 9:51 AM