The Court Just Hired a Forensic Financial Adviser for Alex J...

Global investigations firm Nardello & Co. was retained by the Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors in the bankruptcy case of Alex Jones. The firm will serve as the committee's specialized forensic financial adviser. The committee includes Connecticut and Texas plaintiffs, Robert Parker, Nicole Hockley, Jennifer Hensel, David Wheeler, Leonard Pozner and Scarlett Lewis, in Jones' defamation cases. Nardello and the law firm Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld both volunteered to advise the committee on a pro bono basis.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

February 07, 2023, 4:37 PM