The Court Is Frustrated: Tension Brewing Over Remote and In-...

A federal judge in Newark, New Jersey, has set some ground rules in an ongoing battle between proponents of in-person court hearings and those who wish to appear remotely. Motions by attorneys to conduct proceedings remotely in Newark Immigration Court are deemed granted if the judge hearing the case does not decide the motion 48 hours before the relevant hearing, U.S. District Judge John Michael Vazquez ruled in a suit by the New Jersey chapter of the American Immigration Lawyers Association.

March 06, 2023, 2:42 PM