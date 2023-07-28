New Suit - Declaratory Judgment

Anderson Kill filed a complaint for declaratory judgment on Thursday in Maryland District Court on behalf of dining, entertainment and office property manager and operator Bayou Place Ltd. Partnership and the Cordish Co. The suit, against Ace Property and Casualty Insurance Co. and the Ohio Casualty Insurance Co., seeks to declare that the defendants umbrella and excess insurance policies cover underlying personal injury actions. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02030, The Cordish Company et al v. Ace Property and Casualty Insurance Company et al.

