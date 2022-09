News From Law.com

An attorney for Elon Musk argued Monday that Twitter shareholders don't have standing to litigate a Chancery case of their own that parallels one filed by Twitter itself. Under the terms of Musk's agreement to buy Twitter, said Ed Micheletti of Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom in support of Musk's motion to dismiss, shareholders can't push for a deal they're not party to, and they don't count as third-party beneficiaries.

September 19, 2022, 3:30 PM