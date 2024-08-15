Who Got The Work

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld partner Cono A. Carrano has entered an appearance for 666 Performance in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The complaint, filed July 31 in New York Southern District Court by Mullen PC on behalf of luxury residences and a members-only fitness club operator the Continuum Group LLC, pursues claims against the defendant for the recent use of the 'Continuum' mark for its newly launched fitness and wellness center. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lorna G. Schofield, is 1:24-cv-05834, The Continuum Group LLC v. 666 Performance, LLC.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

August 15, 2024, 10:32 AM

