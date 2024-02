News From Law.com

With civil and matrimonial trials still suspended in some parts of New Jersey because of the shortage of judges, some lawyers say the inability to resolve cases is causing hardship for their clients. In one Passaic County case, a plaintiff's lawyer is seeking an exemption from the civil trial moratorium, claiming that his request for a speedy trial is a matter of life and death.

February 08, 2024, 11:38 AM

