New Suit - Trademark

Common App, a platform that streamlines the undergraduate college admissions process, filed a trademark infringement lawsuit on Friday against the operator of www.commonapp.online. The suit, filed by Brooks, Pierce, McLendon, Humphrey & Leonard in North Carolina Eastern District Court, accuses Bonck America Corp. of misusing the plaintiff's marks and committing acts of false designation of origin, false advertising, cyberpiracy, trademark infringement and unfair competition. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-00005, The Common Application, Inc. v. Bonck America Corporation.

Internet & Social Media

January 06, 2023, 6:24 PM