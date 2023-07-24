New Suit - Securities

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission filed a lawsuit Monday in Tennessee Middle District Court accusing two individuals of defrauding investors of approximately $6 million. The suit contends that Amanda Griffis and Michael Griffis operated an unregistered commodity pool to misappropriate investor funds while making Ponzi-style payments. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00741, The Commodity Futures Trading Commission v. Griffis et al.

Government

July 24, 2023, 8:20 PM

Plaintiffs

U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission

defendants

Amanda Griffis

Michael Griffis

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws