Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Shook, Hardy & Bacon on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Porsche Cars North America Inc. and Porsche Latin America Inc. to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Burstyn Law on behalf of luxury car dealership the Collection LLC, seeks compensatory damages of $100 million and injunctive relief for the alleged wrongful withholding of Porsche vehicles from the dealership. The case is 1:22-cv-23789, The Collection, LLC v. Porsche Cars North America, Inc. et al.

Automotive

November 18, 2022, 4:29 PM