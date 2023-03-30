Coca-Cola sued beverage cooling company SuperCooler Technologies Inc. Tuesday in Georgia Northern District Court for alleged breach of contract. The court case, brought by Shook, Hardy & Bacon, seeks over $2 million from SuperCooler for its failure to repay a loan in connection with an executed note purchase agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01323, The Coca-Cola Company v. SuperCooler Technologies, Inc.
Food, Beverage & Tobacco
March 30, 2023, 5:24 AM