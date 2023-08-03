New Suit - Trademark, False Advertising

Clorox sued Jade Trading Corporation, doing business as Warbies Deals, and other defendants on Tuesday in New Jersey District Court over trademark infringement and false advertising claims. The lawsuit, filed by Epstein Drangel LLP and Verso Law Group, pursues claims against the defendants for marketing and selling Clorox disinfecting wipes on Amazon platforms. According to the suit, the defendants advertise the 'canister packaging' version of the wipes at a lower price than other legitimate sellers but instead deliver a material different version to consumers. The suit further contends that the defendant's actions damage Clorox's relationship with authorized retailers and distributors. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-04122, The Clorox Company v. Ssarm Incorporated et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 03, 2023, 9:39 AM

Plaintiffs

The Clorox Company

Plaintiffs

Epstein Drangel

defendants

Does 1-100

Jade Trading Corporation dba Warbies Deals

Lavonna's Place LLC Dba Lavonna's Place

Macby S.

Ssarm Incorporated

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims