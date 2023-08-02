New Suit - False Advertising

Clorox sued Jade Trading Corp., Lavonna's Place and other defendants Tuesday in New Jersey District Court over claims of orchestrating a bait-and-switch scheme. The court action, brought by Epstein Drangel LLP and the Verso Law Group, accuses the defendants of falsely representing that they carry the 'canister packaging' version of Clorox's disinfecting wipes; charging the wipes at a lower price than other legitimate sellers; and delivering a 'flat pack' version of Clorox wipes. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-04122, The Clorox Company v. Ssarm Incorporated et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 02, 2023, 11:20 AM

Plaintiffs

The Clorox Company

Plaintiffs

Epstein Drangel

defendants

Does 1-100

Jade Trading Corporation dba Warbies Deals

Lavonna's Place LLC Dba Lavonna's Place

Macby S.

Ssarm Incorporated

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims