Removed To Federal Court

The Office of U.S. Attorney Gregory J. Haanstad removed a complaint to quiet title against the Department of Housing and Urban Development to Wisconsin Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Husch Blackwell on behalf of the Cloisters of Greenfield Condominium Corp. The case is 2:23-cv-00279, The Cloisters of Greenfield Condominium Corp. v. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development.

Real Estate

March 01, 2023, 12:53 PM