News From Law.com

The late U.S. District Judge William Pauley III of the Southern District of New York, who died last after a long fight with bile duct cancer, will be memorialized at 4 p.m. on October 13 in Courtroom 9C of the Daniel Patrick Moynihan United States District Courthouse at 500 Pearl Street, Friedland's office announced.

New York

October 07, 2022, 6:40 PM